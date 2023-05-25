Argent Trust Co Boosts Stock Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Argent Trust Co grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UTHR. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 73.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,675,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $300,585,000 after purchasing an additional 710,668 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,411,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $923,703,000 after buying an additional 163,542 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 40.0% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 549,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,091,000 after buying an additional 156,977 shares during the period. Kynam Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $31,618,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 293,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,549,000 after buying an additional 114,114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UTHR. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $285.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.67.

In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.27, for a total transaction of $1,994,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,405.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.27, for a total value of $1,994,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,405.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Nilda Mesa sold 374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.81, for a total transaction of $80,338.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,247,186.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 206,379 shares of company stock worth $46,907,157. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $214.09 on Thursday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $201.65 and a 52-week high of $283.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $221.70 and a 200-day moving average of $247.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 9.52, a current ratio of 9.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.60. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 36.76% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $506.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 18.33 EPS for the current year.

United Therapeutics Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening conditions. Its products include Adcirca, Orenitram, Remodulin, TYVASO, and Unituxin. The company was founded by Martine A. Rothblatt on June 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

