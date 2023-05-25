L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Holdings Cut by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co decreased its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 132,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,488,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $14,707,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LHX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $278.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.00.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE LHX opened at $182.70 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $193.92 and a 200-day moving average of $205.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.70. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $182.69 and a 52 week high of $255.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.14.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.20%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

