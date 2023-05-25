Aviva PLC Raises Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 66.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,478 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 7,371 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned 0.07% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $24,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,033.3% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 34 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $2,053.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,848.32 and a 200 day moving average of $1,637.39. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,196.28 and a fifty-two week high of $2,139.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.89 by $1.61. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 45.01%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.70 EPS. Analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 3,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,066.73, for a total transaction of $7,560,098.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,383,237.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 3,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,066.73, for a total value of $7,560,098.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,383,237.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,537.37, for a total transaction of $1,523,533.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,892,977.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,154 shares of company stock valued at $23,791,597 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,940.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,140.00 to $2,240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,970.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,021.37.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.