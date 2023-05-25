CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 69.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,750,000 after acquiring an additional 945,703 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,604,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,982,000 after buying an additional 455,024 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,159,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 943,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,551,000 after buying an additional 330,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,379,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,284,000 after buying an additional 325,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $111,413.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,279,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $111,413.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,279,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $7,912,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,004,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,407,310.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 94,568 shares of company stock valued at $12,663,171. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CrowdStrike Trading Up 3.7 %

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRWD. Barclays reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.32.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $149.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.65. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.25 and a 52 week high of $205.73.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $637.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.68 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 8.18% and a negative return on equity of 12.20%. On average, analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.