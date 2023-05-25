Argent Trust Co Has $313,000 Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Argent Trust Co reduced its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,043,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,026,747,000 after purchasing an additional 131,997 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,830,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,418,737,000 after buying an additional 64,035 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,654,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $675,108,000 after buying an additional 19,303 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,820,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,128,000 after buying an additional 102,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,195,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,122,000 after purchasing an additional 554,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 1,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total value of $201,010.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,151.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 1,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total transaction of $201,010.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,151.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total transaction of $622,913.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $895,477.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,922 shares of company stock worth $3,335,277. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Down 0.7 %

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.40.

Shares of BR opened at $150.03 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 1.00. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.35 and a 12-month high of $183.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.725 dividend. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 62.23%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

Further Reading

