Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Sold by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 652.2% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 145.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lamar Advertising Stock Down 3.1 %

LAMR opened at $89.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.18. The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 1.38. Lamar Advertising has a 1 year low of $81.10 and a 1 year high of $111.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.58). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 34.70%. The firm had revenue of $471.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LAMR shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Lamar Advertising from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lamar Advertising

In other news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.63, for a total value of $573,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,912,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

