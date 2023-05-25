Argent Trust Co Sells 1,788 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Argent Trust Co cut its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,788 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 1.6% in the third quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 58,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 25.5% in the third quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,502,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,197,000 after acquiring an additional 8,948,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $38.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.21 and its 200-day moving average is $39.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $47.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.69. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $32.73 and a one year high of $42.80.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $1,025,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 234,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,597,444. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Kraft Heinz

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.