Argent Trust Co Boosts Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,213,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,009,000 after buying an additional 75,154 shares during the last quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.2% during the third quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,031,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,009,000 after purchasing an additional 122,978 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 16.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,200,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,433,000 after purchasing an additional 583,516 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 10.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,969,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,263,000 after purchasing an additional 366,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.9% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,342,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,161,000 after purchasing an additional 61,055 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HLT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $154.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.81.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $136.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.23. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.41 and a 52-week high of $152.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.64.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.10. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.36% and a negative return on equity of 141.34%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Worldwide

In other Hilton Worldwide news, Director Douglas M. Steenland acquired 695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $143.73 per share, for a total transaction of $99,892.35. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,764,863.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

