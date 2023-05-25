Argent Trust Co Acquires 165 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Argent Trust Co grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,426 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,571,626 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,985,558,000 after buying an additional 584,133 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 196.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,175,599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529,464 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in EOG Resources by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,190,712 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $915,149,000 after purchasing an additional 245,996 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in EOG Resources by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,972,949 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $779,089,000 after purchasing an additional 503,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its stake in EOG Resources by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,065,758 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $454,267,000 after buying an additional 1,185,883 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $113.29 on Thursday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.16 and a 12-month high of $150.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.53.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.27. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 33.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 20.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on EOG Resources from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.33.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad, and Other International geographical segments. The Other International segment includes China and Canada operations. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

