Argent Trust Co Has $346,000 Position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Argent Trust Co reduced its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,238 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 15,538 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vodafone Group Public by 168.6% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 52,438 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 32,914 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,251,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,302,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 78,522 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 23,087 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 7,024 shares in the last quarter. 9.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VOD shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 120 ($1.49) to GBX 115 ($1.43) in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 97 ($1.21) to GBX 95 ($1.18) in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.83.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance

Vodafone Group Public Increases Dividend

Shares of VOD opened at $10.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.24. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $16.88.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.4882 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Vodafone Group Public’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.45.

Vodafone Group Public Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

