KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Stock Position Decreased by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co cut its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 88,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 132,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 60,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 24,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KEY has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered KeyCorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on KeyCorp from $20.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.97.

KeyCorp Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of KEY opened at $10.20 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $20.30.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 19.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.04%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KeyCorp news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $701,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,855,905.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $701,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,855,905.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Paine III acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.78 per share, with a total value of $733,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 335,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,280,348.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 87,700 shares of company stock worth $883,407 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

