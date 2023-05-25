Argent Trust Co Decreases Stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Argent Trust Co cut its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,837 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SNY. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 48.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,723,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,822,516 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 276.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468,271 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Sanofi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,275,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 348.1% in the third quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,264,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,078,000 after acquiring an additional 982,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,687,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,732,000 after acquiring an additional 813,365 shares during the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upgraded Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com cut Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Argus upped their price target on Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.50.

Sanofi Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SNY opened at $53.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $36.91 and a 12 month high of $57.82.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.60 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 15.41%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.377 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Sanofi’s payout ratio is 45.16%.

Sanofi Company Profile



Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

