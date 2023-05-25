Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 1,180 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group trimmed its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,246,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,966,000 after acquiring an additional 523,705 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,077,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,697,000 after buying an additional 112,404 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 276.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,611,000 after buying an additional 2,468,271 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,321,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,536,000 after buying an additional 25,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,150,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,789,000 after buying an additional 436,678 shares during the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY opened at $53.97 on Thursday. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $36.91 and a 1 year high of $57.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.10 and its 200-day moving average is $51.01. The company has a market capitalization of $136.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.57.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.60 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 28.45%. Equities research analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $1.377 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 2.94%. Sanofi’s payout ratio is currently 45.16%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SNY. Argus upped their price objective on Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.50.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

