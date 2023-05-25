Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $430,000 Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,456 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,872,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,282,000 after purchasing an additional 158,530 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,370,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,010,000 after buying an additional 69,650 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 935,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,832,000 after buying an additional 127,992 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 646,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,372,000 after acquiring an additional 225,044 shares during the period. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 559,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,276,000 after acquiring an additional 20,230 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of FHLC stock opened at $61.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.42 and a 200-day moving average of $62.93. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 12-month low of $55.92 and a 12-month high of $66.80.

About Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.