Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 1,509 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group trimmed its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,724 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,509 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BK. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 436,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,962,000. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 98,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,481,000 after acquiring an additional 4,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

BK stock opened at $40.42 on Thursday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $36.22 and a twelve month high of $52.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.09 and its 200-day moving average is $45.87.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.61.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

