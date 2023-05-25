Clearbridge Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 723,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,740 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $36,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 10,061,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,643,000 after buying an additional 4,518,649 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,727,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,061,000 after buying an additional 758,405 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 0.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,042,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,988,000 after buying an additional 28,870 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 18.0% during the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,270,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,198,000 after buying an additional 650,095 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,049,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,882,000 after buying an additional 43,517 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Unilever Price Performance

Unilever Announces Dividend

Unilever stock opened at $51.61 on Thursday. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $42.44 and a 52-week high of $55.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.30 and a 200-day moving average of $51.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.4569 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th.

About Unilever

(Get Rating)

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.