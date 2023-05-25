Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Stake Lessened by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lessened its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNPS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Synopsys by 0.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,905,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Synopsys by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at $345,000. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Seed Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at $345,000. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNPS. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.70.

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $395.39 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $377.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $353.48. The company has a market cap of $60.16 billion, a PE ratio of 66.68, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.18. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $267.00 and a 1 year high of $418.40.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total transaction of $1,565,720.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,559,583.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total value of $1,565,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,559,583.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.03, for a total value of $884,710.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,386,465.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,142 shares of company stock worth $3,894,750. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

