CoreCap Advisors LLC Sells 1,440 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

CoreCap Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,591,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,916 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 267.4% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,887,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,677,000 after acquiring an additional 188,558 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter.

IUSB stock opened at $45.29 on Thursday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $43.12 and a one year high of $48.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.77.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.129 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

