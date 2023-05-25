Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Grows Stock Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FE. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $325,878,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,214,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,128,322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443,050 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,877,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $513,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315,790 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,806,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 1,717.1% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,035,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,426,000 after acquiring an additional 978,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on FE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

FirstEnergy Stock Down 0.5 %

FE stock opened at $37.72 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.27. The company has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.55. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $35.32 and a 12 month high of $43.69.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 219.72%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.

