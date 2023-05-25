CoreCap Advisors LLC Purchases 284 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,169 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.0% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 8,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.3% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 31,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,724,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JKHY stock opened at $146.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.76. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.28 and a fifty-two week high of $212.62.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The company had revenue of $508.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.76 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 43.51%.

In related news, Director Laura G. Kelly bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $145.29 per share, for a total transaction of $145,290.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,352,826.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on JKHY. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.40.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

