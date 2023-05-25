Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 165 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SRE. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,141,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $191,963,000 after purchasing an additional 6,246 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 780.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Sempra Energy during the first quarter valued at $782,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 3.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 668,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,411,000 after purchasing an additional 23,431 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 77.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares during the period. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SRE. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sempra Energy from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Sempra Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Sempra Energy from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.25.

Shares of SRE stock opened at $145.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.54. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $136.54 and a 52-week high of $176.47. The company has a market capitalization of $45.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $151.36 and its 200 day moving average is $155.08.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.16. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 61.34%.

In other Sempra Energy news, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 2,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total transaction of $342,441.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,362 shares in the company, valued at $3,172,257. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total value of $2,813,693.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $146.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 2,306 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total value of $342,441.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,172,257. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,979 shares of company stock worth $4,728,393 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

