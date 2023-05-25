HRT Financial LP Has $4.39 Million Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

HRT Financial LP increased its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 289.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,362 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Humana were worth $4,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Humana by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,463,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,135,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 19.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 25.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 29,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,971,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Humana news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total value of $1,040,322.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,161,920.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Humana news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total value of $1,040,322.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,161,920.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total transaction of $2,187,219.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,931 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,806.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,779 shares of company stock worth $12,117,856 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Humana Trading Down 0.1 %

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HUM. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $635.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. SVB Securities decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $640.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $647.00 to $581.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Humana from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $645.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $597.37.

HUM opened at $506.63 on Thursday. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $418.70 and a twelve month high of $571.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $512.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $510.85. The firm has a market cap of $63.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.72.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.25 by $0.13. Humana had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $26.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 28.28 EPS for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.38%.

Humana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.