Franklin Resources Inc. Reduces Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 789,785 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 5,755 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Autodesk worth $147,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,480,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 643,197 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $120,194,000 after buying an additional 4,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 111.8% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 341 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADSK stock opened at $196.75 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.56. The company has a market capitalization of $42.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.20 and a 12 month high of $235.01.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 105.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $257.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.24.

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total transaction of $560,147.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,812,681. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.79, for a total transaction of $60,190.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,197 shares in the company, valued at $817,533.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total transaction of $560,147.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,812,681. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,671 shares of company stock valued at $2,313,602. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

