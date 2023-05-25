Franklin Resources Inc. Lowers Stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 53.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,824,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,126,447 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Crown were worth $149,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Crown by 210.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Crown in the first quarter worth about $143,000.

Get Crown alerts:

Crown Stock Performance

CCK opened at $79.25 on Thursday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.00 and a 52-week high of $110.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.05.

Crown Announces Dividend

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.15. Crown had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. Crown’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Crown’s payout ratio is currently 18.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Crown from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Crown from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Crown from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown

In other Crown news, Director James H. Miller sold 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total value of $789,198.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,680,312.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Crown

(Get Rating)

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.