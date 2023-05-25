Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 2,359,588 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,306,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,359,588 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.84% of Catalent worth $148,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 11,169,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212,040 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,842,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,505 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,086,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,016,000 after purchasing an additional 792,923 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,971,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,921,000 after purchasing an additional 492,071 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 839,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,767,000 after purchasing an additional 321,639 shares during the period. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $37.44 on Thursday. Catalent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.45 and a 12-month high of $115.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.22 and a 200-day moving average of $52.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

CTLT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Catalent from $53.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays lowered their target price on Catalent from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Catalent from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Sunday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Catalent from $58.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Catalent from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.55.

In other news, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $33,805.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,676 shares in the company, valued at $283,005.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Manja Boerman sold 1,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $72,097.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,414 shares in the company, valued at $718,682.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $33,805.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,005.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

