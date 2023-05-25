Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.00-2.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.39. The company issued revenue guidance of down 4-5% yr/yr to $2.26-2.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.41 billion.

Shares of NYSE:GCO opened at $29.77 on Thursday. Genesco has a 1-year low of $29.18 and a 1-year high of $66.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.91 million, a PE ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.28 and its 200-day moving average is $42.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.04. Genesco had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $725.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.48 EPS. Genesco’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Genesco will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

GCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Genesco from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Genesco in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GCO. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Genesco by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 284,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,181,000 after purchasing an additional 114,053 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Genesco in the 1st quarter valued at $5,910,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Genesco by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 671,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,891,000 after purchasing an additional 79,167 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Genesco in the 1st quarter valued at $2,300,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Genesco in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,554,000. Institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Genesco, Inc engages in sourcing and design, marketing, and distribution of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston and Murphy Group, and Genesco Brands Group. The Journeys Group segment operates the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail stores retail footwear chain.

