Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.52

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 24th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share on Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%.

Xcel Energy has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 20 years. Xcel Energy has a payout ratio of 57.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Xcel Energy to earn $3.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.8%.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $65.13 on Thursday. Xcel Energy has a one year low of $56.89 and a one year high of $77.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.43.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $47,905.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $47,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total value of $1,087,343.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,498 shares in the company, valued at $452,195.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the first quarter valued at about $255,201,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 114.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 50.4% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 77.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on XEL shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

