Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.22

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 24th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 1.22 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%.

Digital Realty Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 4.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years. Digital Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 375.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Digital Realty Trust to earn $7.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.9%.

NYSE:DLR opened at $86.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Digital Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $85.76 and a 52-week high of $141.77. The firm has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.92, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.09 and its 200 day moving average is $102.74.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($1.46). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total transaction of $146,205.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total value of $146,205.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,176 shares in the company, valued at $991,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $458,540.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,128,408.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $442,477,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 195.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,097,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,999,000 after acquiring an additional 726,325 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 29.4% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,685,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $380,875,000 after acquiring an additional 610,266 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,359,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $437,126,000 after acquiring an additional 603,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,645,000. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DLR. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.92.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

