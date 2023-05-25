NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $500.00 at Evercore ISI

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $320.00 to $500.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 63.73% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on NVDA. Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.71.

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $305.38 on Thursday. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $318.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $278.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The company has a market cap of $755.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.51, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,432,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,432,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.40, for a total transaction of $1,728,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,350 shares in the company, valued at $20,816,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,584 shares of company stock valued at $16,244,510 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 271.2% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

