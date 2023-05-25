NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Increased to $472.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $300.00 to $472.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 54.56% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NVDA. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday. HSBC raised shares of NVIDIA from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $290.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.71.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $305.38 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $278.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.16. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $318.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.52. The company has a market cap of $755.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.40, for a total transaction of $1,728,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,816,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,584 shares of company stock worth $16,244,510 in the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,747,246 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $24,732,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,387 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,751,264 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,987,416,000 after acquiring an additional 908,481 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,956,988 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,323,694,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043,685 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,056,013 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,763,663,000 after acquiring an additional 267,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,023,783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Articles

