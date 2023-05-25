NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $460.00 at Needham & Company LLC

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $300.00 to $460.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 50.63% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $440.00 in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.71.

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $305.38 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $278.03 and a 200-day moving average of $217.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $318.28. The company has a market capitalization of $755.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.77.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 7,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.40, for a total value of $1,728,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 90,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,816,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.40, for a total transaction of $1,728,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 90,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,816,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total transaction of $4,727,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,091,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,584 shares of company stock worth $16,244,510. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,747,246 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $24,732,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,387 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,751,264 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,987,416,000 after acquiring an additional 908,481 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,956,988 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,323,694,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043,685 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,056,013 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,763,663,000 after acquiring an additional 267,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,023,783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

