Entourage Health (CVE:ENTG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Entourage Health Corp. (CVE:ENTG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 7517 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Entourage Health Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,914.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.03. The company has a market cap of C$6.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.82.

Entourage Health Company Profile

Entourage Health Corp. engages in the production and distribution of cannabis products for medical and adult-use markets in Canada. The company offers cannabis plants, dried cannabis, oils, topicals, extracts, and edibles. It provides its products under the Color Cannabis, Saturday Cannabis, Starseed Medicinals, and Mary's Medicinals brand names.

