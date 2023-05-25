AnalytixInsight (CVE:ALY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.20

AnalytixInsight Inc. (CVE:ALY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 39500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

AnalytixInsight Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.31. The firm has a market cap of C$20.25 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 12.85.

About AnalytixInsight

(Get Rating)

AnalytixInsight Inc operates as a data analytics and enterprise software solutions provider to worldwide institutions across various industries. It develops and markets cloud-based platforms, providing financial content, stock trading, and research solutions for banks, brokers, and investors in the financial services industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AnalytixInsight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnalytixInsight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.