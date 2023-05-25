Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.47

Lucara Diamond Corp. (TSE:LUC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.48, with a volume of 39445 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

Lucara Diamond Stock Down 2.1 %

The firm has a market cap of C$213.18 million, a P/E ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.96.

Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$57.70 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lucara Diamond Corp. will post 0.0925926 EPS for the current year.

About Lucara Diamond

Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, focuses on the development and operation of diamond properties in Africa. The company holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine located in Botswana. It also operates Clara Platform, a digital platform for the sale of rough diamonds. The company was formerly known as Bannockburn Resources Limited and changed its name to Lucara Diamond Corp.

