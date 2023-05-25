Aviva PLC Sells 13,940 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Aviva PLC lessened its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,559 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 13,940 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $26,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in eBay by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 596,245 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $24,726,000 after buying an additional 293,769 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,185 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of eBay in the third quarter worth $1,921,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 25,649 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 6,855 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of eBay by 41.1% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 47,227 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 13,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

Insider Activity at eBay

In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $245,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,009,345.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

eBay Price Performance

Shares of eBay stock opened at $43.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a PE ratio of 36.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.69. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.92 and a 12 month high of $52.23.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EBAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on eBay from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on eBay from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on eBay from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded eBay from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on eBay from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.30.

eBay Profile

(Get Rating)

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.