Aviva PLC Has $26.98 Million Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Aviva PLC lessened its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,128 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.08% of Ameriprise Financial worth $26,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,925,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,508,434,000 after buying an additional 84,131 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 31,635.5% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,278,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,115 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,044,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,072,000 after purchasing an additional 48,641 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,078,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,031,000 after purchasing an additional 270,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,051,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,050,000 after purchasing an additional 77,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $349.70.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Down 2.5 %

AMP stock opened at $293.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $299.54 and a 200-day moving average of $318.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.46. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.99 and a fifty-two week high of $357.46.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.32% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.43%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

