Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 737,505 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,385 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $143,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 129 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Equifax by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equifax during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EFX. StockNews.com raised Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Equifax from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Equifax from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Equifax from $223.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.20.

Equifax Stock Performance

Shares of EFX opened at $207.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $145.98 and a one year high of $234.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.64, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $201.16 and a 200 day moving average of $202.57.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 11.60%. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

Insider Activity at Equifax

In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total value of $1,458,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,646 shares in the company, valued at $28,056,187.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Equifax

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

