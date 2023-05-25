Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 684,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 96,477 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of Enphase Energy worth $181,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $464,000. Broadleaf Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 478.1% in the fourth quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 8,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,674 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 79,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $164.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.15 and a 1 year high of $339.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.96. The firm has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.52.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Enphase Energy from $329.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Enphase Energy from $328.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Enphase Energy from $325.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna raised Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.48.

In related news, CFO Mandy Yang bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $156.86 per share, for a total transaction of $549,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,043 shares in the company, valued at $15,535,884.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total value of $965,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at $343,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mandy Yang acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $156.86 per share, for a total transaction of $549,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,535,884.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

