Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 775 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $21,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in AutoZone by 368.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,242,000 after purchasing an additional 323,536 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 24.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 141,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,731,000 after buying an additional 28,025 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in AutoZone in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,994,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in AutoZone by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,365,000 after acquiring an additional 12,299 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 46,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,711,000 after acquiring an additional 11,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reduced their price target on AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,340.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on AutoZone from $2,878.00 to $2,886.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,899.00 to $2,840.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,890.00 to $2,120.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,683.56.

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of AZO opened at $2,423.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $44.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.68. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,882.18 and a 52 week high of $2,750.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,574.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,499.42.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $30.84 by $3.28. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 64.72% and a net margin of 14.32%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $29.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 128.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 29,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,427.27, for a total value of $71,631,164.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,825 shares in the company, valued at $35,984,277.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 29,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,427.27, for a total value of $71,631,164.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,984,277.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total transaction of $3,653,716.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,182.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,960 shares of company stock valued at $90,128,092 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

