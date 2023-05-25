BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,285,713 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,136 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 2.51% of BWX Technologies worth $132,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,778,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in BWX Technologies by 173.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 710,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,256,000 after acquiring an additional 450,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in BWX Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 41,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 99.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on BWX Technologies from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BWX Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

BWX Technologies Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of BWXT opened at $64.46 on Thursday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.13 and a 52-week high of $67.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $568.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.41 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 39.04% and a net margin of 10.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.98%.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the Government Operations and Commercial Operations segments. The Government Operations segment manufactures naval nuclear reactors, including the related nuclear fuel, for the U.S. Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program for use in submarines and aircraft carriers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.