Franklin Resources Inc. Has $159.57 Million Position in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its position in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,616,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 596,082 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 6.63% of McGrath RentCorp worth $159,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MGRC. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

McGrath RentCorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MGRC opened at $90.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.78. McGrath RentCorp has a 52-week low of $73.29 and a 52-week high of $111.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.11.

Insider Transactions at McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp ( NASDAQ:MGRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $210.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.16 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that McGrath RentCorp will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Trease Kristina Van sold 2,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.01, for a total value of $275,210.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,808.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Tara Wescott sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.31, for a total transaction of $109,572.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,756.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Trease Kristina Van sold 2,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.01, for a total transaction of $275,210.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,808.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,070 shares of company stock worth $1,283,830. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on MGRC. StockNews.com lowered shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of McGrath RentCorp from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment is engaged in modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.