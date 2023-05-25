NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 860,714 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,875 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in NICE were worth $165,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NICE. CCLA Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of NICE during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,157,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NICE during the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NICE by 163.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 205,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,973,000 after acquiring an additional 127,266 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of NICE by 86,063.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 86,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,881,000 after acquiring an additional 86,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NICE by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 141,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,214,000 after acquiring an additional 59,658 shares in the last quarter. 63.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NICE opened at $187.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $206.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 43.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.87. NICE Ltd. has a 52 week low of $164.65 and a 52 week high of $235.11.

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $568.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.45 million. NICE had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 12.44%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NICE shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on NICE from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised NICE from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on NICE from $277.00 to $278.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on NICE from $250.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NICE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.25.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

