Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Hits New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $25.71 and last traded at $25.68, with a volume of 203023 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.48.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Vishay Intertechnology Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.30.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $871.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.05 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 23.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vishay Intertechnology

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

Featured Stories

