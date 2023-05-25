Franklin Resources Inc. Has $168.24 Million Stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,377,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 223,430 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 2.42% of Ascendis Pharma A/S worth $168,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 59.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 7.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 8.7% during the third quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 29.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of ASND stock opened at $88.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.28 and its 200 day moving average is $108.06. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $64.33 and a 12 month high of $134.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.84) by $0.72. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 721.72% and a negative return on equity of 150.65%. The business had revenue of $36.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.53 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $108.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $163.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $142.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.