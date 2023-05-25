Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Shares Sold by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $3,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VAW. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Materials ETF Price Performance

VAW opened at $167.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $146.72 and a 1-year high of $193.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $173.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.70.

Vanguard Materials ETF Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.