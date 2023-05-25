SVB Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

SVB Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 919.4% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 22,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,530,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in AutoZone by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,863,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of AZO opened at $2,423.62 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,574.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,499.42. The company has a market capitalization of $44.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.68. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,882.18 and a fifty-two week high of $2,750.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $30.84 by $3.28. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 64.72% and a net margin of 14.32%. AutoZone’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $29.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on AutoZone from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AutoZone from $2,725.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. DA Davidson decreased their target price on AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,340.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on AutoZone from $2,899.00 to $2,840.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AutoZone in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,683.56.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 29,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,427.27, for a total transaction of $71,631,164.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,984,277.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 29,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,427.27, for a total transaction of $71,631,164.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,984,277.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total transaction of $3,653,716.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,182.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,960 shares of company stock worth $90,128,092 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

