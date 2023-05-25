HRT Financial LP Invests $4.15 Million in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 85,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,147,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SMG. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2,575.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 115.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 262.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 453.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Price Performance

SMG stock opened at $66.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.82. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $102.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.12.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 16.57% and a positive return on equity of 81.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -23.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SMG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $105.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.29.

Insider Transactions at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In other news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $1,675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,053,233. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 27.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and sale of products for lawn and garden care and indoor and hydroponic gardening. Its products and services include lawn care, gardening and landscape, hydroponic hardware and growing environments, lighting, controls, and marketing agreement.

