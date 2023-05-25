Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 2,978 Shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,978 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Horace Mann Educators worth $3,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 246.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 37.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 191.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HMN opened at $31.45 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.82 and its 200 day moving average is $35.46. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.61 and a fifty-two week high of $42.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. This is a boost from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is currently -507.69%.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, SVP Michael Weckenbrock sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total transaction of $52,512.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,424 shares in the company, valued at $178,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HMN. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. The Property and Casualty segment focuses on personal lines of automobile and property insurance products.

