65,977 Shares in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Purchased by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 65,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SOFI. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 197.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on SOFI. Wedbush lowered shares of SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $2.50 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

SoFi Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 81,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $523,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 161,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,046,158.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 81,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $523,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 161,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,046,158.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.73 per share, with a total value of $236,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,350,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,038,049.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 341,926 shares of company stock valued at $1,776,266. 13.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $5.31 on Thursday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.24 and a 52 week high of $8.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 1.65.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $460.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SoFi Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

