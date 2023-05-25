HRT Financial LP Takes Position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 104,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,700,000. HRT Financial LP owned 0.23% of Adtalem Global Education at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ATGE. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 210.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000.

Shares of ATGE opened at $42.79 on Thursday. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.49 and a 12 month high of $44.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Adtalem Global Education ( NYSE:ATGE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.21. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $369.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Adtalem Global Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 7,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total value of $327,445.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 275,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,362,774.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Adtalem Global Education news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 7,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total value of $327,445.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 275,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,362,774.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 71,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total transaction of $2,888,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180,034 shares in the company, valued at $7,282,375.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

ATGE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry.

